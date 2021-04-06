 
Cabot Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Monday, May 3, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the second quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The call will be webcast by Intrado and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

01.04.21
Cabot Corporation Completes Major Air Emission Control Project at Franklin, Louisiana Site
31.03.21
Cabot Corporation Extends Responsible Care 14001 Certification to Additional Sites in China
16.03.21
Cabot Corporation Launches New ENERMAX Carbon Nanotube Solutions
08.03.21
Cabot Corporation Expands Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) Line with First Product for Use in Industrial Rubber Products