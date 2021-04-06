Cabot Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on Monday, May 3, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the second quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The call will be webcast by Intrado and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.