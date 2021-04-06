Capstone Companies Completes a Private Equity Placement in Preparation for its Smart Mirror Launch

Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “As our e-commerce business model necessitates on hand inventories to meet consumer expectations of 1–2-day deliveries, I am pleased that we were able to raise the necessary funds to support this program while avoiding costly debt as a solution to our immediate funding needs.”

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology, raised $1.498 million in a private equity placement of restricted common stock among five accredited investors, including four private equity funds.

Wallach added, “We are fortunate to have aligned with institutional investors that understand and support our looking forward vision for our new critical product line.”

Capstone sold a total of 2,496,667 shares of its common stock in the private offering. Littlebanc Advisors, LLC, through Wilmington Capital Securities, LLC acted as the sole selling agent for the private placement.

About Capstone Companies, Inc.

Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Ltd., in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer products to retail channels throughout North America and certain international markets.

Visit our websites; www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnected.com for information on our current product offerings. Contents of referenced URL’s are not incorporated herein.

About Littlebanc

Littlebanc is a private equity firm that invests in small, high-quality businesses in old-world, simple, and enduring industries. Littlebanc invests the firm's own capital along with capital from select Limited Partners ("LPs") and takes an active approach with its portfolio companies to assist them in realizing their potential. Littlebanc's LPs are predominantly seasoned finance professionals that are drawn to the firm due to their ability to select only the investments that they want to participate in, position size each investment, and the collective expertise of the broader LP base, which can add considerable value to each portfolio company.