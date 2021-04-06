 
AST SpaceMobile to Begin Trading on Nasdaq as “ASTS”

Transaction proceeds expected to fully fund phase one of the first and only space-based cellular broadband network, providing access to 1.6 billion population in 49 initial countries

MIDLAND, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) (“AST SpaceMobile” or the “Company”), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced that it completed its business combination with New Providence Acquisition Corp. ("New Providence"). New Providence’s stockholders approved the business combination on April 1, 2021. Beginning on April 7, 2021, AST SpaceMobile’s Class A common stock and warrants will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “ASTS” and “ASTSW”, respectively.

AST SpaceMobile’s unique service offering is backed by an extensive IP portfolio and addresses a $1 trillion global mobile wireless services market. Once deployed, its services will eliminate connectivity gaps faced by at least five billion mobile subscribers and bring cellular broadband to approximately half of the world’s population who remain unconnected, in collaboration with world-class mobile network operators and wireless infrastructure companies, including Vodafone Group (“Vodafone”), Rakuten and American Tower.

AST SpaceMobile has unveiled plans to launch, in partnership with Vodafone, the first phase of its space-based mobile network in 2023 to transform coverage for the 49 largest countries in the equatorial region; announced its 1,000th patent and patent pending claim in a testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and discovery; and announced expanded appointments to its Board of Directors.

“Completing this transaction and becoming a public company is not only a testament to the strength of our technology, partners and our team, but also affirms the power of our mission to provide connectivity from space to every mobile phone around the world,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “We are uniquely positioned to leverage our ground-breaking technologies to deliver affordable, accessible coverage to hundreds of millions of people. As a result of this transaction, we believe we are fully funded and prepared to execute phase one of our commercial launch and bring coverage to 49 countries in the equatorial region with a total population of approximately 1.6 billion people.”

