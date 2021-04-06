NeoVolta Partners with Sungage Financial to Provide Homeowners with Affordable Purchasing Options

Sungage finances up to $50,000 for storage batteries and allows 15% of the total for site prep expenses. They offer 5- and 10-year terms with APRs as low as 0.99%. Sungage also has the most customer-friendly tax credit deferral, with no penalties or interest rate charges if repayment is delayed.

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, has partnered with Sungage Financial to make solar energy storage as affordable as possible for more homeowners. After considering other financing options, NeoVolta chose Sungage for their combination of features and benefits.

To apply, homeowners can coordinate with their installer on costs and then complete an online application. The process is fast and easy, and the underwriting is very flexible so more homeowners get approved. Finally, Sungage has a strong reputation for exceptional customer service, with phone calls answered live by experienced solar professionals.

“Sungage’s low financing rates will allow more homeowners to enjoy years of utility savings and long-lasting blackout protection with NeoVolta energy storage,” said CEO Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “Our energy storage solutions are a very smart investment, and it’s never been easier to get started.”

The partnership with Sungage is expected to help fuel NeoVolta’s continued success in the rapidly growing home energy storage market and was brokered with the help of NeoVolta’s exclusive distribution partner, PMP Energy. “The demand for NeoVolta has never been greater,” said PMP Energy’s EVP of Sales, Tony Paoli. “Enabling more people to have access to this technology through a better financing program made this an ideal collaboration.”

Devastating power outages throughout the country, caused by wildfires and extreme weather, have underscored the urgent need for home backup power. In recent months, NeoVolta has expanded its installation network across the entire state of California and into Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.

NeoVolta storage systems are designed for safety and performance. They use lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry, the nonflammable and nontoxic alternative to lithium ion. NeoVolta’s flagship NV14 energy storage system has a very high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours, expandable to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 battery—without the expense of a second inverter. The system’s inverter discharges 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors.