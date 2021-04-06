ASE Wins Sustainability Award

The 3D InCites Sustainability Award Selection Committee comprised experts in the field, whom did their due diligence in applying criteria to five finalists, all leading players from across the semiconductor ecosystem. The following criteria was considered, and the committee looked both at progress to date and future goals:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) announced today that it has received the 3D InCites 2021 Sustainability Award. This inaugural award honors exemplary achievement in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy use, water use, and waste to landfill and recognizes the long-term, stringent sustainability goals put in place for the decade ahead.

Commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly

# 6: Clean water and sanitation

# 7: Affordable and clean energy

# 12: Responsible consumption and production

# 13: Climate action Rigor of reporting, delving into data presented in their most recent CSR/Sustainability reports on greenhouse gas emissions, adoption of clean energy, water use, handling of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and more Creative solutions that go beyond conventional practices to address the above issues Other recent awards and recognition for sustainability, including 2020 scores from CDP Global on climate change and water security

Upon evaluating finalists, the award selection committee noted ASE earned high marks for its commitment to reducing absolute scope 1 GHG emissions and upgrading its water reclamation facilities. The company is also working with its supply chain to address scope 3 emissions. In addition, ASE earned a position on the CDP’s A list for both climate change and water security for 2020, the only finalist to achieve the top grade in both categories. It is increasing the recycling of both hazardous and non-hazardous waste and has embarked on cross-industry partnerships to find more reuse opportunities.

“We’re pleased to present ASE with our first-ever Sustainability Award. The company’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing sets high standards for the entire semiconductor ecosystem to follow,” said Françoise von Trapp, Co-Founder of 3D InCites. “It is an honor to have them as members of our community.”

For five consecutive years, ASE has featured in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Emerging Market segments, where the company has been named the Industry leader in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group and became the first company from Taiwan to achieve this. ASE is also the only company from Taiwan to be thrice named on the CDP A list.

“ASE is greatly honored to receive the inaugural Sustainability Award from 3D InCites, an accolade that recognizes tremendous team effort to address critical global matters we take very seriously. As an industry leader, we are committed to not only promote sustainability across our organization and ecosystem, but to continuously implement sustainable practices within ASE, year after year,” said Dr. Tien Wu, Chief Executive Officer, ASE. “At ASE, we are passionate about the environment and its impact on society and feel deeply motivated to do all we can within our individual and collective power to make the world better, safer, and healthier for generations to come.”

