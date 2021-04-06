 
checkAd

PG&E Disputes Criminal Charges Related to 2019 Kincade Fire

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 22:00  |  44   |   |   

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shared the following statements today in regard to criminal charges filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office related to the October 2019 Kincade Fire.

“We are saddened by the property losses and personal impacts sustained by our customers and communities in Sonoma County and surrounding areas as a result of the October 2019 Kincade Fire, and recognize the courageous efforts and sacrifices of the first responders who worked to contain the fire and those who were injured. We are grateful that there was no loss of life.

In the spirit of working to do what’s right for the victims, we will accept CAL FIRE’s finding that a PG&E transmission line caused the fire, even though we have not had access to the agency’s report or the evidence it gathered.

However, we do not believe there was any crime here. We remain committed to making it right for all those impacted and working to further reduce wildfire risk on our system.”

PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe added the following, “I came to PG&E in January to ensure that we care for all those who were harmed, and that we make it safe again in California. We will work around the clock until that is true for all people we are privileged to serve.”

Details about PG&E’s efforts to further reduce the growing wildfire risk, harden its systems, and use new technologies to help keep its communities safe can be found in the company’s 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pgecorp.com.

PG&E Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PG&E Disputes Criminal Charges Related to 2019 Kincade Fire PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shared the following statements today in regard to criminal charges filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office related to the October 2019 Kincade Fire. “We are saddened by the property losses and personal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.04.21
Here to Help: PG&E Will Continue Providing Robust Customer Support Once COVID-19 Protections End in Late June
31.03.21
PG&E Further Strengthens Utility Leadership with Two New Appointments
24.03.21
Continuing to Shape Its Leadership Team for the Future, PG&E Names Chris Foster as Chief Financial Officer
23.03.21
PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE’s Announcement about 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta County
22.03.21
PG&E and BMW Group Taking Next Step in Powering Electric Vehicles with Renewable Energy and Supporting Grid Reliability
18.03.21
PG&E to Contribute $1.25 Million to Nonprofits Supporting COVID-19 Response
17.03.21
PG&E Further Strengthens Leadership Team, Appoints Joe Bentley as Senior Vice President, Electric Engineering
16.03.21
With Billing and Payment Scams on the Rise During the Pandemic, PG&E Reminds Customers What They Can Do to Protect Themselves
16.03.21
Proposal to Modernize Rooftop Solar Program Would Support Customer Equity and Help Sustain California’s Clean Energy Progress
09.03.21
PG&E Surpasses California’s 2020 Renewable Energy Goal; Electricity Delivered to Customers is More than 88% Greenhouse Gas-Free and Among the Cleanest in the Nation