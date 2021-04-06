PG&E Disputes Criminal Charges Related to 2019 Kincade Fire

“We are saddened by the property losses and personal impacts sustained by our customers and communities in Sonoma County and surrounding areas as a result of the October 2019 Kincade Fire, and recognize the courageous efforts and sacrifices of the first responders who worked to contain the fire and those who were injured. We are grateful that there was no loss of life.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shared the following statements today in regard to criminal charges filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office related to the October 2019 Kincade Fire.

In the spirit of working to do what’s right for the victims, we will accept CAL FIRE’s finding that a PG&E transmission line caused the fire, even though we have not had access to the agency’s report or the evidence it gathered.

However, we do not believe there was any crime here. We remain committed to making it right for all those impacted and working to further reduce wildfire risk on our system.”

PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe added the following, “I came to PG&E in January to ensure that we care for all those who were harmed, and that we make it safe again in California. We will work around the clock until that is true for all people we are privileged to serve.”

Details about PG&E’s efforts to further reduce the growing wildfire risk, harden its systems, and use new technologies to help keep its communities safe can be found in the company’s 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan.

