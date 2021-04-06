 
Inogen Announces Participation in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 22:02  |  19   |   |   

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the Company’s management will be participating in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Inogen’s President and CEO, Nabil Shabshab, and CFO, Alison Bauerlein, are scheduled to present on Monday, April 12th, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. ET. Interested parties can access the webcast from the News / Events section of the Investor Relations page on the Inogen website at www.inogen.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and will remain available for 90 days.

Inogen has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, http://investor.inogen.com/, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, visit http://investor.inogen.com/.

About Inogen

Inogen is a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting. Inogen primarily develops, manufactures, and markets innovative portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.inogen.com.

