SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, April 8, 2021
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2021 fiscal Second quarter ended February 28, 2021 after market close on Thursday, April 08, 2021.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005382/en/
