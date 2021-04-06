 
Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release first quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
 A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
 Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:
Domestic: 1-877-407-3982
International: 1-201-493-6780

Conference Call Playback:
 Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 13718398
The playback can be accessed through May 20, 2021.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 238 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.41 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend