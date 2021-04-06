Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Closing of Reliance Marcellus Acquisition

Extends Northern’s non-operated model to Appalachia – the leading US natural gas basin – and creates a national non-operated franchise, diversified by region and commodity mix

Northern paid closing consideration of $120.9 million in cash (including previously paid deposit), which is subject to final post-closing settlement, and 3.25 million common stock warrants

The cash closing payment was funded with borrowings under Northern’s revolving credit facility, which had $263.0 million of outstanding borrowings as of March 31, 2021, prior to funding the closing, a reduction of $24.0 million from the previously announced balance as of March 11, 2021

2021 guidance reiterated for the acquired assets, including production of 75-85 MMcfpd and $20-25MM of CAPEX

Northern has hedged approximately 66% of forecasted remaining 2021 PDP gas production on the acquired assets at an average price of $3.00/MMbtu and 36% of forecasted Q1:2022 PDP gas production at an average price of $3.17/MMbtu

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“We are pleased to have closed this transformational acquisition, which enhances our high-return national non-operated business model with a key move into the Marcellus,” commented Nick O’Grady, Northern’s Chief Executive Officer. “Furthermore, this transaction and our recent balance sheet advancements have positioned Northern as the natural consolidator of non-operated assets. With the Board and Management’s substantial ownership of Northern’s equity, we will only entertain transactions that clearly add immediate shareholder value and are accretive to our free cash flow and future dividend potential.”

