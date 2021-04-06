 
Equity Commonwealth Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will release its first quarter 2021 operating results on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after market close. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the call.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC’s same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Regulation FD Disclosures

We use any of the following to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, or our website. We routinely post important information on our website at www.eqcre.com, including information that may be deemed to be material. We encourage investors and others interested in the company to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures.

