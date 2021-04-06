 
Chegg hires Sony Executive Lauren Glotzer as new Chief Strategy Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021   

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connected learning platform, today, announced that Lauren Glotzer, former Executive Vice President of Television Strategy & Operations at Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has joined Chegg's C-Suite as the new Chief Strategy Officer, effective April 12th, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406006056/en/

Lauren Glotzer, Chief Strategy Officer of Chegg, Inc. (Effective April 12th, 2021) (Photo: Business Wire)

Lauren Glotzer, Chief Strategy Officer of Chegg, Inc. (Effective April 12th, 2021) (Photo: Business Wire)

“Chegg continues to scale and expand to better serve more students around the globe, so we are thrilled to add a leader like Lauren to the team to help us accelerate our opportunities," said Dan Rosensweig, CEO & President of Chegg, Inc. "Lauren’s skills and experience in successfully leading strategy and M&A for a diverse global enterprise, like Sony, will be a great addition to our executive leadership team. Lauren’s success overseeing impactful and strategic growth opportunities and acquisitions, and building consumer-driven communities, are a huge benefit to Chegg.”

In her most recent role of Executive Vice President, Television Strategy & Operations at SPE, Glotzer oversaw growth strategies spanning television production and media networks. She also led acquisitions in children’s animated television production, as well as faith & family subscription video on demand. Earlier in her tenure, Glotzer led the SPE Corporate Development team, charged with identifying and evaluating investment opportunities in the rapidly changing media landscape.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Chegg's leadership team," said Glotzer. "Chegg really puts the student first – a critical mission, now more than ever. Chegg’s tools are crafted to meet students’ needs, and ultimately make learning more accessible and adaptable. Students make a big investment in their education and we want to see them get the best return on that investment. I am thrilled to be part of a team so focused on supporting students through their education and preparing them for their careers.”

Biography of Lauren Glotzer:

Prior to joining Chegg, Lauren Glotzer was the Executive Vice President, Television Strategy & Operations at SPE. During that time, she drove the growth strategies that resulted in the acquisitions of Silvergate Media and Pure Flix. In addition to her work in television strategy, Lauren oversaw the management of the Pure Flix SVOD service.

Before that role, Lauren spent 11 years in the SPE Corporate Development team, six of those years as its leader. Throughout her tenure at SPE, Lauren’s responsibilities have spanned corporate and divisional strategy, M&A, new business development, and support for investor and board communications. In that time, Lauren has worked across all areas of the business, including film production and distribution, television production and distribution, and media networks.

Prior to joining SPE, Lauren spent five years in strategy and corporate development for UK cable company ntl:Telewest (now Virgin Media) in London and Hampshire. Her background also includes business development in the EMEA region for mobile middleware provider AvantGo and strategy consulting for Braxton Associates in London. Lauren started her career as a consultant at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in New York and Paris.

Lauren holds an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France and a BA in Philosophy from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. She lives in New York with her husband and two daughters.

About Chegg:

Chegg: A Smarter Way to Student. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their careers with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.



