Critical Event Management (CEM) Provider Everbridge to Acquire xMatters

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) and xMatters today announced that the two companies have signed a definitive agreement for Everbridge to acquire xMatters for a purchase price of approximately $240 million in cash and stock, pending regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition of xMatters represents another significant step in Everbridge’s commitment to better serve customers and create increased shareholder value.

The combination of the two companies’ technologies and teams creates a powerful IT Alerting and Incident Management offering, providing security and IT professionals with seamless orchestration, business processes and automated tools to reduce mean time to restore (MTTR), remediate breaches and restore services rapidly. For today’s digital/physical Fusion Centers, Everbridge and xMatters will together provide an expanded set of features to proactively discover IT issues quickly, assemble responders, apply remediation code, manage patches and drive continuous improvement with analytics – significantly increasing customer satisfaction.

“In an increasingly virtual world – facing dramatically more remote employees, the rapid expansion in inter-connected devices and systems through Internet of Things (IoT), and rising instances of damaging cyberattacks ­– IT organizations for large enterprises and governments are under pressure like never before to accelerate their digital transformation while providing solutions for IT resiliency and uptime,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “Everbridge provides the leading CEM platform for enabling an enterprise-wide, common operating environment for organizations to manage all digital and physical incidents across a single pane of glass. The addition of xMatters enhances our CEM for Digital offering within our broader, integrated solution suite, increasing the ROI for our CEM customers related to use cases for IT Service Operations, Cybersecurity and DevOps incident response.”

“By combining our innovative technology and team with Everbridge, we expect our customers and partners will collectively benefit from the most innovative capabilities to transform how they ensure great customer experiences while ensuring digital service resilience,” said Troy McAlpin, CEO at xMatters. “Together, we are positioned to address the emerging market opportunities for the development of advanced, digital customer and employee services.”

