 
checkAd

Phreesia Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 22:10  |  42   |   |   

Phreesia, Inc. (“Phreesia”) (NYSE: PHR), a leading patient intake management platform, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”), to be offered by the Company. In addition, the Company expects to grant to the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to 675,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size and terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Allen & Company LLC and Piper Sandler are acting as passive book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, telephone: 1-800-621-0687.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR relating to these securities is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, including, without limitation, statements concerning our expectations regarding the consummation of the Offering and the terms of the Offering. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market risks and uncertainties and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the Offering, and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 that has been filed with the SEC and in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the Offering. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Seite 1 von 2
Phreesia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phreesia Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock Phreesia, Inc. (“Phreesia”) (NYSE: PHR), a leading patient intake management platform, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”), to be offered by the Company. In …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Phreesia Announces Fiscal Year End 2021 Results
30.03.21
Phreesia and New Jersey Urology Partner to Standardize Intake and Improve Patient Experience
09.03.21
Phreesia Partners with CONVINCE USA on Vaccine Hesitancy Initiative