Organon Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering

Organon intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering, together with available cash on its balance sheet and borrowings under senior secured credit facilities which Organon anticipates entering into, to repay one or more intercompany loans or notes owed by Organon to a Merck affiliate and to pay fees and expenses related to the spinoff. The proceeds of the notes offering will be held in escrow until satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the spinoff and certain other escrow release conditions.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Organon Finance 1 LLC plans to offer, subject to market conditions, euro-denominated senior secured notes due 2028, U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured notes due 2028 and U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes due 2031 (collectively, the “notes”), in connection with the previously announced spinoff of Organon & Co. (“Organon”) from Merck. As part of the spinoff, the notes will be assumed by Organon and a Dutch private limited company and wholly owned subsidiary of Organon which will act as co-issuer of the notes.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Accordingly, the notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”) or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”).

In member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement is directed only at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance / UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document has been prepared as not available to retail in the EEA. No UK PRIIPs key information document has been prepared as not available to retail in the UK.