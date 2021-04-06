 
Organon Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 22:10   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Organon Finance 1 LLC plans to offer, subject to market conditions, euro-denominated senior secured notes due 2028, U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured notes due 2028 and U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes due 2031 (collectively, the “notes”), in connection with the previously announced spinoff of Organon & Co. (“Organon”) from Merck. As part of the spinoff, the notes will be assumed by Organon and a Dutch private limited company and wholly owned subsidiary of Organon which will act as co-issuer of the notes.

Organon intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering, together with available cash on its balance sheet and borrowings under senior secured credit facilities which Organon anticipates entering into, to repay one or more intercompany loans or notes owed by Organon to a Merck affiliate and to pay fees and expenses related to the spinoff. The proceeds of the notes offering will be held in escrow until satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the spinoff and certain other escrow release conditions.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Accordingly, the notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”) or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”).

In member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement is directed only at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance / UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document has been prepared as not available to retail in the EEA. No UK PRIIPs key information document has been prepared as not available to retail in the UK.




01.04.21
Merck Completes Acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics
30.03.21
Merck Announces Acquisition of Alydia Health on behalf of its Planned Spinoff of Organon
30.03.21
Merck Receives Positive EU CHMP Opinion for Updated Label of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) To Include Results of Phase 3 KEYNOTE-361 Trial in Certain Adult Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
29.03.21
Merck Receives Complete Response Letter From US FDA for Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in High-Risk Early-Stage Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)
29.03.21
Merck to Hold First-Quarter 2021 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on April 29
24.03.21
Merck Appoints Caroline Litchfield Chief Financial Officer
23.03.21
FDA Approves Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus Platinum- and Fluoropyrimidine-Based Chemotherapy for Treatment of Certain Patients With Locally Advanced or Metastatic Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) Carcinoma
19.03.21
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Significantly Improved Progression-Free Survival and Overall Survival Versus Chemotherapy in Patients With Advanced Endometrial Cancer Following Prior Platinum-Based Chemotherapy in Phase 3 Study
17.03.21
Merck Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spinoff of Organon & Co.
17.03.21
European Commission Approves Expanded Indication for Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Adult and Pediatric Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL)

