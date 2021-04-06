 
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the “Company”) today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be held live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021. Please visit BCSF’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website at http://www.baincapitalbdc.com for a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

  • Domestic: 1-877-300-8521
  • International: 1-412-317-6026
  • Conference ID: 10154364

All participants will need to reference “Bain Capital Specialty Finance - First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Earnings Conference Call” once connected with the operator. All participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through May 13, 2021 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of BCSF’s website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

  • Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
  • International: 1-412-317-6671
  • Conference ID: 10154364#

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through December 31, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,913.9 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

