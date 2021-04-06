 
Oncocyte to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Presentation details:
Date: April 14, 2021
Time: 10:15am EDT

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham107/ocx/2075172

Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the companyâ€™s website, www.oncocyte.com.

About Oncocyte Corporation
Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Companyâ€™s tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte recently launched DetermaRx, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. To complement DetermaIO, the Company anticipates launching DetermaTx, a test to assess mutational status of a tumor to help identify the appropriate targeted therapy, in the second half of 2021. The Company previously announced its planned acquisition of Chronix Biomedical Inc. and its TheraSure CNI Monitor test, and also plans to continue with the development of DetermaMx as the Company seeks to expand into the blood-based monitoring market. Oncocyteâ€™s pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx, DetermaIO, DetermaMx, and DetermaTx are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation. Therasure is a trademark of Chronix Biomedical Inc.

Investor Contact
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

 


Disclaimer

