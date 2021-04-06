Applied Molecular Transport Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,875,000 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 375,000 additional shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock were offered by AMT. The aggregate gross proceeds to AMT from the offering were approximately $120.8 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

The registration statement relating to these securities became effective on March 31, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com. A copy of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease.

Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Chang

Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

achang@appliedmt.com

Media Contacts:

Alexandra Santos

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com