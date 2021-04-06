Miles Kilburn to Retire as Chairman of Everi’s Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and machines, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced that E. Miles Kilburn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Everi, has informed the Company he will retire from the Board of Directors (the "Board") and will not stand for reelection at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held on May 19, 2021, Mr. Kilburn’s last day of service on the Board. The Board has appointed Everi Chief Executive Officer, Michael D. Rumbolz, to become Chairman upon Mr. Kilburn’s retirement. The Board also named Ronald V. Congemi, a member of the Board for the last eight years, as Lead Independent Director, effective immediately.

The Board intends to review the opportunity to fill the open director position created by Mr. Kilburn’s retirement through the addition of a new director that would continue to advance the gender, cultural and professional diversity of its current composition and that would bring additional gaming, financial technology, digital and leadership experience to the Board. In addition, the Board’s deep commitment to excellence in corporate governance is reflected in its regular review of and ongoing work to further its existing senior leadership succession planning to ensure long-term continuity. The Board has already identified preferred candidates to ensure this continuity of leadership. While it presently anticipates continuing to pursue its succession plan, additional qualified candidates will continue to be considered.

E. Miles Kilburn Retires

E. Miles Kilburn has served as a member of the Board since March 2005 and has been Chairman since 2008. During his time on the Board, the Company has grown, evolved, and established itself as a leading provider of casino gaming content and products, financial technology solutions and player loyalty services to the gaming industry through both organic growth and 11 acquisitions. Mr. Kilburn’s vast experience and success in the payments industry helped guide Everi’s path to become a leading provider of such solutions to the gaming industry and in leveraging its capabilities to build a comprehensive portfolio of financial technology products and services. In 2014, the Company completed the acquisition of Multimedia Games, Inc., which at the time was a niche supplier of primarily Class II casino gaming equipment and is now one of the fastest-growing providers of slot entertainment for the gaming industry with a multi-year track record of revenue growth and increased operating results.