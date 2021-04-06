 
checkAd

Miles Kilburn to Retire as Chairman of Everi’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 22:05  |  44   |   |   

CEO Michael Rumbolz to Become Chairman

Ronald Congemi Named Lead Independent Director

LAS VEGAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and machines, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced that E. Miles Kilburn, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Everi, has informed the Company he will retire from the Board of Directors (the "Board") and will not stand for reelection at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held on May 19, 2021, Mr. Kilburn’s last day of service on the Board. The Board has appointed Everi Chief Executive Officer, Michael D. Rumbolz, to become Chairman upon Mr. Kilburn’s retirement. The Board also named Ronald V. Congemi, a member of the Board for the last eight years, as Lead Independent Director, effective immediately.

The Board intends to review the opportunity to fill the open director position created by Mr. Kilburn’s retirement through the addition of a new director that would continue to advance the gender, cultural and professional diversity of its current composition and that would bring additional gaming, financial technology, digital and leadership experience to the Board. In addition, the Board’s deep commitment to excellence in corporate governance is reflected in its regular review of and ongoing work to further its existing senior leadership succession planning to ensure long-term continuity. The Board has already identified preferred candidates to ensure this continuity of leadership. While it presently anticipates continuing to pursue its succession plan, additional qualified candidates will continue to be considered.

E. Miles Kilburn Retires

E. Miles Kilburn has served as a member of the Board since March 2005 and has been Chairman since 2008. During his time on the Board, the Company has grown, evolved, and established itself as a leading provider of casino gaming content and products, financial technology solutions and player loyalty services to the gaming industry through both organic growth and 11 acquisitions. Mr. Kilburn’s vast experience and success in the payments industry helped guide Everi’s path to become a leading provider of such solutions to the gaming industry and in leveraging its capabilities to build a comprehensive portfolio of financial technology products and services. In 2014, the Company completed the acquisition of Multimedia Games, Inc., which at the time was a niche supplier of primarily Class II casino gaming equipment and is now one of the fastest-growing providers of slot entertainment for the gaming industry with a multi-year track record of revenue growth and increased operating results.

Seite 1 von 4
Everi Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Miles Kilburn to Retire as Chairman of Everi’s Board of Directors CEO Michael Rumbolz to Become Chairman Ronald Congemi Named Lead Independent Director LAS VEGAS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:33 Uhr
Everi and Three of its Slot Products Named Winners in Four Categories at Third Annual EKG Slot Awards
15.03.21
Everi Appoints Kate Lowenhar-Fisher Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer – General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
09.03.21
Everi Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results