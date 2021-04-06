 
FibroGen Provides Additional Information on Roxadustat

Company Continues to be Confident in the Benefit / Risk Profile of Roxadustat

Company to Host Investor Call Today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGEN) (the “Company”) today provided clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (“CKD”).

“As members of senior management were preparing for the upcoming FDA Advisory Committee meeting, we became aware that the primary cardiovascular safety analyses included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “While all of the analyses set forth below, including the differences in the stratification factors, were included in the NDA, we promptly decided to clarify this issue with the FDA and communicate with the scientific and investment communities.”

Mr. Conterno continued, “It is important to emphasize that this does not impact our conclusion regarding the comparability, with respect to cardiovascular safety, of roxadustat to epoetin-alfa in dialysis-dependent (DD) patients and to placebo in non-dialysis dependent (NDD) patients. We continue to have confidence in roxadustat’s benefit risk profile.”

FibroGen continues to prepare for the FDA Advisory Committee meeting and will work closely with the FDA to bring this important new treatment to patients living with anemia of CKD.

There is no change in the underlying roxadustat data, or to the efficacy analyses from the Phase 3 program. The Company has begun a comprehensive internal review to ensure such issues do not occur in the future.

Pooled Cardiovascular Safety Data
As previously disclosed, the Company agreed with the FDA in the pre-NDA meeting that the primary analysis in non-dialysis would be ITT (intention to treat with long-term follow up) and in dialysis would be OT-7 (on-treatment plus 7 days). MACE, a composite endpoint of all-cause mortality, stroke, and myocardial infarction, was the primary safety endpoint agreed on with the FDA.

The table below describes the cardiovascular safety results using the post-hoc stratification factors reported at the American Society of Nephrology conference in November 2019, as well as the analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors which have not been previously publicly reported.

