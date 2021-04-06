PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q1 2021 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its Q1 2021 results on Monday, April 19, 2021 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Q1 2021 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management’s discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial: