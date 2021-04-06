 
Finance of America Strengthens Leadership Team

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) (“Finance of America” or “the Company”), an end-to-end lending and services platform, today announced the appointment of Johan Gericke as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Gericke will oversee all aspects of the Company’s financial responsibilities, including financial reporting, internal controls, and business processes, as well as strategic planning, treasury and investor relations.

“Johan is a seasoned executive with extensive finance experience and a proven track record. He has held leadership positions at major financial institutions and his corporate finance expertise will serve Finance of America well during this exciting time as we transition to a public company,” stated Patricia Cook, CEO of Finance of America. “A hallmark of his leadership style is a passion for technological transformation to increase productivity. His experience building high-performing teams will also be immensely valuable to Finance of America. We welcome Johan to the FOA team.”

Mr. Gericke was previously at Capital One where he spent ten years in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as Chief of Staff to the Commercial Banking division. In that role he oversaw commercial strategy, program delivery and the strategic investments group. Prior to that Mr. Gericke spent time as CFO for the Commercial Banking division and CFO for the Retail Banking division. He also managed and negotiated the acquisition of several technology companies to help build Capital One’s engineering, design, machine learning, and data capabilities.

Before his tenure at Capital One, Mr. Gericke spent seven years at Wells Fargo. As a pricing manager in the Consumer Credit Group, he was responsible for pricing all home equity loans originated in the Direct-to-Consumer channel. He also spent five years as an executive in the Corporate Development group where he managed the acquisition of banks and other finance companies at the height of the financial crisis and beyond.

Originally from South Africa, Mr. Gericke holds an Honors Bachelor of Accounting Science from the University of South Africa and qualified as a South African Chartered Accountant. He also completed an MBA at Santa Clara University where he was recognized for outstanding scholastic achievement.

About Finance of America

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX, and is listed on the NYSE under the ticker FOA. www.financeofamerica.com

