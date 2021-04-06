 
checkAd

Zendesk Appoints Former Outcast CEO as New CMO, Names NBA and Netflix Execs to Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), a trusted and beloved CRM customer service software company and the champion of great customer service everywhere for everyone, has made a number of strategic appointments to its leadership team and Board of Directors as it positions itself for continued growth.

Alex Constantinople will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer on May 10. New board members Brandon Gayle and Steve Johnson joined its Board of Directors, effective March 31. Zendesk’s current CMO Jeff Titterton is expanding his role as Chief Operating Officer for the company.

“As we move into this next growth phase at Zendesk, it is going to be more important that we build a sense of purpose and long-term vision into our product, team, customers, and communities. We’re excited to have Alex join our leadership team, and Brandon and Steve join our board on this journey,” said Mikkel Svane, CEO, chairman and founder of Zendesk.

A creative industry leader and seasoned strategic marketer, Constantinople joins Zendesk from Outcast, the renowned San Francisco marketing agency, where until last month she served as CEO and a key partner to some of the world's most innovative technology companies for over a decade. She will play a critical role in defining, evolving and aligning Zendesk's strategy and its overall messaging and positioning in the market, and help the company continue to evolve its unique brand identity.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Zendesk team, and to lead a marketing organization that is known for building and delivering brand experiences their customers love,” said Constantinople. “There’s so much opportunity ahead for the business to keep shaping the future of customer service, particularly as it builds off last year’s $1 billion revenue momentum and history of continued high, long-term growth.”

Brandon Gayle is Executive Vice President of Revenue, Brand and Communications for Spurs Sports and Entertainment, which owns and operates the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. Brandon’s experience connecting a company’s larger mission and purpose with its product and customers will be invaluable to Zendesk as it transitions into being a multi-billion dollar company. Prior to his current role, he had a multi-year run at Facebook and Instagram, and previous stints at Groupon, the New York Jets, and as a consultant at Bain & Company.

Steve Johnson is a user experience executive who builds, mentors and coaches creative and diverse organizations that design thoughtful products. He is currently the Vice President of User Experience at Netflix, and prior to this has designed experiences for Electronic Arts, Adobe and LinkedIn. Steve’s focus on reflecting the unique perspective of a target audience through design will be key as Zendesk continues to expand its business globally.

About Zendesk - Champions of Customer Service

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 4,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Zendesk Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zendesk Appoints Former Outcast CEO as New CMO, Names NBA and Netflix Execs to Board Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), a trusted and beloved CRM customer service software company and the champion of great customer service everywhere for everyone, has made a number of strategic appointments to its leadership team and Board of Directors as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon