Schwab Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C

The redemption price does not include the regular quarterly dividend that, if declared, will be paid separately in the customary manner on June 1, 2021 to holders of record on the record date for such dividend payment.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (“CSC”) today announced that it will redeem on June 1, 2021, all of the 600,000 outstanding shares of its 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (“Series C Preferred Stock”), and the corresponding 24,000,000 depositary shares (“Depositary Shares”), each representing a 1/40 th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The Depositary Shares are currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SCHW PrC (CUSIP 808513402). The Depositary Shares will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per Depositary Share.

The Depositary Shares are held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Depositary Shares will be made by Equiniti Trust Company as redemption agent. The address for Equiniti Trust Company is 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, Minnesota 55120-1400, Attention: Corporate Actions.

