 
checkAd

Alpine Income Property Trust Enters Into Agreements to Acquire Seven Properties From CTO Realty Growth for $56.0 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 22:15  |  33   |   |   

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today it has entered two separate agreements to acquire seven retail net lease properties for a combined purchase price of $56.0 million (the “Acquisitions”) from CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO).

“Since Alpine’s IPO in 2019, we’ve highlighted the remaining single tenants net lease properties within CTO’s portfolio as a potential source of future acquisitions for Alpine,” said John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Income Property Trust. “We are excited to announce these first two agreements with CTO, which we believe represent great opportunities for Alpine to efficiently acquire a number of properties that provide an attractive yield and excellent tenant, sector and geographic diversity to our already high-quality net lease portfolio.”

The Acquisitions consist of a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a six-property portfolio (the “Six-Property Acquisition”) and a separate purchase and sale agreement to acquire one property (the “Single-Property Acquisition”).

The Six-Property Acquisition consists of properties net leased to leading national retailers such as Lowe’s, Walgreens, Harris Teeter and Big Lots, with more than 60% of annualized base rent coming from properties leased to, or with leases guaranteed by, investment grade-rated entities.

All six of the properties in the Six-Property Acquisition are within metropolitan statistical areas (“MSA”) that have populations over one million people, including locations in close proximity to Charlotte, NC; Seattle, WA; Washington, DC; Houston, TX; Phoenix, AZ; and Orlando, FL.

As part of the Six-Property Acquisition, the Company will be assuming an existing $30.0 million secured mortgage, which bears a fixed interest rate of 4.33% (the “Loan”). The Loan matures in October 2034 but is prepayable without penalty beginning in October 2024.

The Single-Property Acquisition is a property located in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX MSA, net leased to Burlington, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The Acquisitions are subject to customary closing requirements and conditions, including but not limited to the various approvals related to the Six-Property Acquisition Loan assumption. As a result, the Company can give no assurance that the Acquisitions will be completed within a specific time period, or at all.

Seite 1 von 3
Alpine Income Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpine Income Property Trust Enters Into Agreements to Acquire Seven Properties From CTO Realty Growth for $56.0 Million DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today it has entered two separate agreements to acquire seven retail net lease properties for a combined purchase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information