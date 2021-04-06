New rugged servers accelerate customer time to insight

Featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, servers tackle AI workloads with data center-level performance

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced its next-generation rugged rackmount server product lineup featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (formerly code-named Ice Lake). Mercury's new RES XR7 line of high-performance, configurable servers deliver data center-level performance to accelerate applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), sensor fusion and communications. Optimized with the latest PCIe Gen4 processing, storage and networking technologies, the new servers reduce latency and maximize bandwidth, enabling customers to gain insights quickly and make rapid decisions with confidence.



“Artificial intelligence and other compute-hungry applications must process, store and move huge volumes of sensor data at 5G speeds for users to make time-sensitive mission-critical decisions,” said Scott Orton, vice president and general manager, Mercury Edge. “Our new RES XR7 rugged servers meet these computing demands while enabling customers to reduce deployment costs and improve application efficiency. Collaborating with industry leaders such as Intel enables us to take the latest commercial processing technologies and develop them into purpose-built, scalable rugged server platforms making them profoundly more accessible for evolving customer needs.”

“The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors used in Mercury’s new RES XR7 rugged server line feature built-in acceleration for AI and crypto so customers can harness more data with less hassle,” said Greg Ernst, Intel vice president and general manager, US Sales. “The processors also include Intel software guard extensions (SGX) technology, which helps protect data and application code, making them ideal for Mercury’s aerospace and defense server solutions.”

Mercury’s field-proven, high-performance RES XR7 rugged servers are fully configurable for each unique application and certified to multiple military and industrial standards. Innovative thermal and mechanical design features provide superior resilience to shock, vibration, dust, sand and temperature extremes, while the flexible architecture saves rack space to deliver unparalleled footprint performance. Additionally, server designs and development are protected by Mercury’s cybersecure IT infrastructure and are screened, assembled, manufactured and tested in AS9100-, AS5553-and ISO9001-certified facilities.