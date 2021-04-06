Freddie Mac Prices $908 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F106
MCLEAN, Va., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to
the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $908 million in K Certificates (K-F106 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about April 15, 2021. The K-F106 Certificates
are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms, which are SOFR-based.
K-F106 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average
Life
(Years)
|
Discount
Margin
|Coupon
|Dollar Price
|AS
|$908.645
|9.43
|25
|30-day SOFR avg + 25
|100.000
|XS
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and BofA Securities, Inc.
- Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC
Related Links
- The K-F106 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/0kf106oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-F106 Certificates will not be rated and will include one senior principal and interest class and one interest-only class that is also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F106 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF106 Mortgage Trust (KF106 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF106 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F106 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.
Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.
