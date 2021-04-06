 
checkAd

CAST announces profitable growth after 4 years of investment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 22:22  |  39   |   |   

Strong growth of SaaS and go-to-market partnerships

CAST, Audited Financial Results 2020

In M€ 2020   2019   Variation %
 		 
Revenue 41.0   39.7   +1.3 +3.1 %
Operating income 3.2   (3.7 ) +6.9 na  
Financial income (2.4 ) (0.3 ) -2.0 ns  
Net income 0.1   (4.2 ) +4.3 na  

*The consolidated accounts were closed by the Board of Directors on April 2, 2021. The audit procedures have been completed. The statutory auditors’ report concerning certification is being prepared.

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 6% growth after adjusting for currency fluctuations and €3.2M in operating income, the 2020 financial year brought a return to profit. Financial income was affected by exchange losses mainly from the settlement of old unrealized losses on intragroup trade. The tax expense for 2020 amounted to €0.7M.

The strong operating performance was the direct result of three factors: the investments made in the last years in building a network of go-to-market partners that integrate CAST technology into their service offerings and the release of CAST Imaging (“Google Maps for Software”), a very successful product that uses CAST’s software-analysis and reverse-engineering technology; the sharp growth of SaaS sales (€6.1M for the year, +72% yty); and the decrease in operating costs due to the unusual context of the pandemic.

The financial structure is solid, with €16M in available cash at the end of March. The first quarter is off to a good start and the Software Intelligence offered by CAST and its commercial partners is very much in line with market needs. Microsoft Azure and AWS are seeding the market by using CAST Highlight and CAST Imaging to accelerate the migration of companies’ software systems to Cloud. Major integrators, such as Accenture, IBM and Wipro are winning large-scale application modernization deals for which CAST provides the must-have detailed technical information on the internal structures of the software systems to be migrated to Cloud. Last but not least, management consulting firms assisting their clients with digital transformation programs and evaluating pre/post M&A technical and legal risks do so using CAST technology for its unique precision and depth of analysis.

Despite the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, CAST’s management team envisages profitable growth exceeding 10% in 2021.

Upcoming:
Publication of Q1 2020 Revenue on May 3, 2021, after market closes

About CAST
CAST (Euronext Paris: CAS) is the pioneer and category leader in Software Intelligence, providing insight into the structural condition of software assets. CAST technology is renowned as the most accurate “MRI for Software,” which delivers actionable insights into software composition, architectures, database structures, critical flaws, quality grades, cloud readiness levels and work effort metrics. It is used globally by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization and raise the security and resiliency of mission-critical software.

Visit castsoftware.com.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.




Cast Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAST announces profitable growth after 4 years of investment Strong growth of SaaS and go-to-market partnershipsCAST, Audited Financial Results 2020 In M€2020 2019 Variation% Revenue41.0 39.7 +1.3+3.1%Operating income3.2 (3.7)+6.9na Financial income(2.4)(0.3)-2.0ns Net income0.1 (4.2)+4.3na  *The consolidated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
CAST helps accelerate Cloud Migration with new software intelligence