 
checkAd

Prime Mining Corp. Announces C$25 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 22:14  |  23   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: A2PRDW) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Desjardins Capital Markets, acting as sole bookrunner and co-lead, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. (the “Co-Leads Underwriters” and collectively, the “Underwriters”) whereby the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale, on a bought deal private placement basis, 8,475,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $2.95 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $25,001,250 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $5.00 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development of the Company’s Los Reyes mineral property and for general corporate purposes. Prime has also been informed that Pierre Lassonde intends to participate in the Offering.

The Underwriters will have the option, exercisable at any time prior to 48 hours before the Closing Date, to acquire up to an additional 15% of the number of Units purchased under the Offering. The Underwriters are to be paid a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 27, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, including conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units will be offered for sale on a private placement basis in all of the provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities laws. The Units may also be sold in such jurisdictions outside of Canada as may be agreed upon by the Underwriters and the Company, in each case in accordance with applicable laws.  The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

Seite 1 von 2
Prime Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prime Mining Corp. Announces C$25 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Prime Reports Results Including 8.95 gpt Au and 74.5 gpt Ag over 4.5 Metres and 1.96 gpt Au and 63.6 gpt Ag over 18.7 Metres from Ongoing Drilling at Los Reyes
29.03.21
Prime Mining Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q3 2021
18.03.21
Prime Mining Extends Bonanza Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization 150 Metres Below Previous Drilling in Estaca Vein
10.03.21
Prime Mining Doubles Los Reyes Land Position To 13,800 Hectares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
7
Prime Mining - Ein weit fortgeschrittener Explorer in einer sehr guten Jurisdiktion