Prime Mining Corp. Announces C$25 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: A2PRDW) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Desjardins Capital Markets, acting as sole bookrunner and co-lead, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. (the “Co-Leads Underwriters” and collectively, the “Underwriters”) whereby the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale, on a bought deal private placement basis, 8,475,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $2.95 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $25,001,250 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $5.00 for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and development of the Company’s Los Reyes mineral property and for general corporate purposes. Prime has also been informed that Pierre Lassonde intends to participate in the Offering.

The Underwriters will have the option, exercisable at any time prior to 48 hours before the Closing Date, to acquire up to an additional 15% of the number of Units purchased under the Offering. The Underwriters are to be paid a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 27, 2021 (the “Closing Date”), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, including conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units will be offered for sale on a private placement basis in all of the provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities laws. The Units may also be sold in such jurisdictions outside of Canada as may be agreed upon by the Underwriters and the Company, in each case in accordance with applicable laws. The Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.