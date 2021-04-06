Li Auto Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$750 Million Convertible Senior Notes

BEIJING, China, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it proposes to offer up to US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”), subject to market conditions and other factors. The initial conversion rate, interest rate, and other terms of the Notes have not been finalized and will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes Offering. The Company intends to grant the initial purchasers in the Notes Offering a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional US$112.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.



When issued, the Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company. The Notes will mature on May 1, 2028, unless repurchased, redeemed, or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding November 1, 2027, the Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. Holders may convert any or all of their Notes at their option at any time on or after November 1, 2027, until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver to such converting holders, as the case may be, cash, the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each currently representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company, or a combination of cash and ADSs, at the Company’s election.

Holders of the Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their Notes for cash on May 1, 2024 and on May 1, 2026, in each case, at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the relevant repurchase date. In addition, if the Company undergoes a fundamental change, holders may require the Company to repurchase for cash all or part of their Notes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the fundamental change repurchase date. In addition, the Company may redeem all but not part of the Notes in the event of certain changes in the tax laws, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the tax redemption date, including any additional amounts with respect to such redemption price.