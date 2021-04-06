WESCO Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible via WESCO's Investor Relations website, www.wesco.investorroom.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

WESCO will also be participating in the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference held May 25-26 and the 2021KeyBanc Industrial and Basic Materials Conference held June 1-4, 2021. Details about WESCO’s participation will be available in the coming weeks.