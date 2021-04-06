 
Naturalizer Expands Its True Colors Collection to Celebrate Diversity of All Women

With the intention of honoring and recognizing all women and individual skin tones, global women’s footwear brand, Naturalizer, one of the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brands, is expanding its True Colors collection with a wide selection of on-trend and versatile styles in a range of natural hues, embracing and celebrating individuality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406006016/en/

Naturalizer expands its True Colors collection featuring an inclusive spectrum of neutral tones that celebrates all women. (Photo: Business Wire)

Originally making its debut in Spring 2019, the True Colors collection now features an inclusive spectrum of ten neutral shades ranging from Barely Cremé to Mahogany. Naturalizer utilized its consumer insights and feedback, taking each shade’s undertones into consideration during the design process. The highly anticipated collection builds on the brand’s ongoing mission to make products to fit every woman’s unique lifestyle.

“At Naturalizer, standing for women has always been our thing so creating a collection that celebrates all women and the unique skin tone was meaningful to us,” said Angelique Joseph Vice President – Design, Global Naturalizer. “Nude is a not a one-shade-fits-all-color, so it was important that we think differently and create an inclusive spectrum of neutral tones that recognizes the diversity in all women. This collection is a celebration of who we are when we are honestly ourselves and is designed to inspire every woman to live her true colors. No apologies.”

True to the brand’s mission, the True Colors campaign features a diverse collective of women who are living their true colors fully and unapologetically -- through their own platforms and organizations. The incredible True Colors cast shines light on significant subjects such as equality, self-love, body positivity, empowerment, mental health, inclusivity and more. The campaign seeks to spark conversations and sharing on social media using #LivingMyTrueColors.

The True Colors Collection, which offers a range of styles from sandals to sneakers to dress will be available for purchase on Naturalizer.com starting April 1, 2021 with prices starting at $70. For more information, please visit Naturalizer.com.

From an extensive wide width offering to its 2020 VOTE campaign with The Outrage, Naturalizer continues to educate itself and empower a more diverse community. Naturalizer strives to be a source of inspiration by building a strong community of history-makers, free thinkers and individuals who want to lead by example.

About Naturalizer:

Our passion is our purpose. To bring women a better shoe. In fact, Naturalizer is the first to construct shoes to withstand the test of time. Our legendary emphasis on fit and elegant simplicity launched a brand that became known as “the shoe with the beautiful fit.” Since 1927, we’ve crafted beautiful and modern styles that look and feel exceptional, inside and out. www.naturalizer.com

16.03.21
Caleres Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
11.03.21
Caleres Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend