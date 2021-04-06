Masonite Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

A conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, to discuss the 2021 first quarter results.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) today announced it will release first quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Masonite website at Q1 2021 Earnings Webcast. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Telephone access to the live call will be available at 877-407-8289 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 201-689-8341 (outside U.S.).

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through May 19, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 (in the U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #13718196.

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406006100/en/