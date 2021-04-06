Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that it will distribute its first quarter 2021 earnings news release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, April 20 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Corporation will host its quarterly conference call with analysts who cover the company on Wednesday, April 21, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. E. Philip Wenger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call. He will be joined by Curtis J. Myers, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark R. McCollom, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.