Genocea to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that Chip Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13th at 2:15 P.M. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com. Following the conclusion of the conference, the presentation will remain archived on the Genocea website for approximately 90 days.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our proprietary ATLAS platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and GEN-011, our adoptive T cell therapy using neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for which we are commencing a Phase 1/2a clinical trial. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in identifying meaningful therapies. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com




