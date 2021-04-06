Genocea to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that Chip Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 13th at 2:15 P.M. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com. Following the conclusion of the conference, the presentation will remain archived on the Genocea website for approximately 90 days.