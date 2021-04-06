Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Overallotment Option in Connection with Previously Announced Private Offering of Exchangeable Senior Debentures and the Completion of its Repurchase of 42% of Preferred Stock from Certares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced today that it issued and sold an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.50% exchangeable senior debentures due 2051 (the “Debentures”) pursuant to the exercise in full by the initial purchasers of their option (the “Overallotment Option”) to purchase additional Debentures in connection with the previously announced private offering of up to $330 million aggregate original principal amount of Debentures (inclusive of Debentures issued and sold pursuant to the Overallotment Option). A portion of the proceeds of the sale of Debentures in the Overallotment Option was used to purchase an additional 10,665 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor’s 8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Preferred Shares”) from an affiliate of Certares Management LLC (“Certares”) in a second and final closing under the previously announced repurchase agreement with Certares (the “Repurchase Agreement”).

Liberty TripAdvisor has repurchased a total of 137,586 Preferred Shares under the Repurchase Agreement in private transactions (collectively, the “Certares Transaction”), representing 42% of the Preferred Shares originally held by Certares, for an aggregate value of approximately $373 million. Payment by Liberty TripAdvisor to Certares in connection with the Certares Transaction consisted of a combination of: