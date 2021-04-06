 
Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights and the Steel Partners Foundation Want You Get the Tools You Need to Save Your Children and Grandchildren From Alienation

Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights and the Steel Partners Foundation are hosting the 2021 virtual parental alienation conference “Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Alienation.” The conference will take place on May 14-16, 2021. Ashish Joshi, LLM, together with Steven Miller, MD, will co-direct the conference.

Attorney Joshi has represented targeted parents and grandparents in cases involving parental alienation across American and international courts. He is the author of the recently published book, Litigating Parental Alienation, published by the American Bar Association. As a course co-director, presenter, and panelist, attorney Joshi will distill his decades-long experience of litigating complex cases before family courts. He will discuss not just the legal concepts but also offer practice pointers in winning cases of parental alienation in family courts. He will explain how to effectively present the expert evidence and obtain the proper court intervention from family courts. Finally, Attorney Joshi will discuss the commonly held myths and fallacies that compromise judicial outcomes in parental alienation cases and explain how to overcome them.

Come and learn about the critical issues in handling parental alienation cases:

- Dos and Don’ts for Targeted Parents/Grandparents
- Mental Health and Legal Interventions
- Expert Testimony and Presenting a Case
- Dealing with the Guardian Ad Litem or Children’s Attorney
- Misinformation About Parental Alienation and How to Respond to It
- Domestic Violence and Parental Alienation

This virtual conference will focus on helping targeted parents, grandparents, and professionals in presenting an effective case of parental alienation in family courts. It will also help professionals, both legal and mental health, to better understand the concept of parental alienation, the empirical support underlying the concept, and thereafter to deal with the issue.

Parental alienation is a challenge, but it is not insurmountable. As with any problem, you need the proper tools to fix it. This conference will present a comprehensive toolbox for targeted parents, grandparents, and the professionals who represent them. You cannot miss it!

Registration information and conference details are available at: www.familyaccessfightingforchildrensrights.org/helping-courts-understand-the-phenomenon-of-alienation-nc-conference.html.

About Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights

Our primary concern is the children and grandchildren and then the complete family. Sadly, the children and grandchildren who are alienated from family are being treated as pawns and property. They are neither. They are human beings, and they should not be regarded as such by their parents or any other family member. We contend that it should be illegal to use children as pawns or instruments of spiteful behavior to prevent them from interacting with ALL other family members. Our purpose and goal are to ensure the preservation of extended, traditional family relationships. In the process of this hell on earth called alienation, we need all the knowledge, support, and resources we can get to help our children and grandchildren and then ourselves. Professionals who deal with alienation in helping families will glean much from this website as well. To contact us, please email familyaccessinnc@aol.com.

About Steel Partners Foundation

Steel Partners Foundation was formed in 2001 by Warren Lichtenstein, founder and executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP). Mr. Lichtenstein created Steel Partners Foundation to support philanthropic causes that are close to his heart. As a proud father of two children, he wanted to make a significant impact within the communities where he and his family lives and works, emphasizing causes related to children, education, and sports.



