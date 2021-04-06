 
Stride Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).

A live webcast of the call will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3081392/A9D9252C3927749F0B31617B75AC2CB3. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (833) 900-1536 (domestic) or (236) 712-2276 (international) at 4:45 p.m. (ET). The conference ID number is 1779113. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available starting on April 20, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) through May 20, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. (ET) by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and entering the conference ID 1779113. A webcast replay will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3081392/A9D9252C3927749F0B31617B75AC2CB3 for 30 days.

About Stride Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

