Ebang International Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering

HANGZHOU, China, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced the closing of its previously announced best-efforts follow-on public offering for the sale of 14 million units offered for sale by the Company, at a purchase price of US$6.10 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$85.4 million, pursuant to the terms of a Securities Purchase Agreement executed by the Company and certain institutional investors, dated March 31, 2021 (the “Offering”). Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one-half of one Class A ordinary share of the Company. Each two warrants have an exercise price of US$6.59 per Class A ordinary share. The units, the warrants, and the Class A ordinary shares underlying the units and the warrants have been registered pursuant to a registration statement declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021.



Univest Securities, LLC, as representative, and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, served as placement agents in connection with the Offering, pursuant to a Placement Agent Agreement executed by the Company and each of the placement agents, dated March 31, 2021.