Southside Bank to Open Commercial Loan Office in Houston

Commercial lending officers Adam Gonzalez, Liela Raglin and Alice Yang will office at the Post Oak location in Uptown Houston. Collectively, the team brings years of lending experience and knowledge as well as extensive involvement in the community.

TYLER, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI ), the holding company of Southside Bank (the “Bank”), has announced the opening of a new location at 1800 Post Oak Blvd., Ste. 300. The office is scheduled to open on April 12, 2021, and will primarily serve the commercial loan market in the Houston area.

“We are excited to open this location and grow the Bank’s presence in the Houston region,” said Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside Bancshares, Inc. “Our experienced team of locally established lenders is committed to providing lending solutions that meet the needs of our customers and the greater Houston area.”

The new office expands the Bank’s footprint in the Houston region. Southside has operated a retail branch inside the Kingwood H-E-B grocery store at 19529 Northpark Drive since 2019.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.01 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 54 branches and a network of 76 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas and the greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas. Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965 or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.