POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: POETF; TSX Venture: PTK) the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and telecommunication markets, today announced that management is scheduled to present and host meetings with participating investors at the following virtual financial conferences.

The Cormark Securities Conference is an investor-focused conference discussing how to invest in an age of sustainability and new technologies. POET will be participating in the Power Technology Session which will include meetings with institutional investors. Interested investors should contact their Cormark representative to register.

OTC Virtual Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, April 15

Presentation: 10:30 AM Eastern Time

Presenter: Thomas Mika, Executive Vice President & CFO

POET invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the real‐time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com. It is recommended that investors pre‐register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates by registering on the OTC event calendar website: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/event-calendar

Additionally, POET’s presentation materials will be made available on the Presentations and Events page of the Company’s website.

Option Grants

At a regular meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 24, 2021, as part of the Company’s incentive stock option grant program, the Board approved the granting of a total of 4,831,250 options to be granted on April 6, 2021 to directors, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase common shares. The approved grant represents 1.4% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The approved total included 731,250 stock options to non-management directors (0.21%), 2,050,000 to officers (0.6%), 2,000,000 to other employees (0.59%), and 50,000 to consultants (0.01%).