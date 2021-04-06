 
checkAd

POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 23:24  |  71   |   |   

Announces Option Grants to Directors, Officers, Employees and Consultants

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: POETF; TSX Venture: PTK) the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and telecommunication markets, today announced that management is scheduled to present and host meetings with participating investors at the following virtual financial conferences.

Cormark Securities’ 2021 Virtual Inflection Conference
Power Technology Session
Date: Tuesday, April 13
Presentation: 11:30 AM Eastern Time
Presenters: Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman & CEO; Vivek Rajgarhia, President & General Manager and Thomas Mika, Executive Vice President & CFO

The Cormark Securities Conference is an investor-focused conference discussing how to invest in an age of sustainability and new technologies. POET will be participating in the Power Technology Session which will include meetings with institutional investors. Interested investors should contact their Cormark representative to register.

OTC Virtual Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, April 15
Presentation: 10:30 AM Eastern Time
Presenter: Thomas Mika, Executive Vice President & CFO

POET invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the real‐time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com. It is recommended that investors pre‐register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates by registering on the OTC event calendar website: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/event-calendar

Additionally, POET’s presentation materials will be made available on the Presentations and Events page of the Company’s website.

Option Grants

At a regular meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 24, 2021, as part of the Company’s incentive stock option grant program, the Board approved the granting of a total of 4,831,250 options to be granted on April 6, 2021 to directors, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase common shares. The approved grant represents 1.4% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The approved total included 731,250 stock options to non-management directors (0.21%), 2,050,000 to officers (0.6%), 2,000,000 to other employees (0.59%), and 50,000 to consultants (0.01%). 

Seite 1 von 3
POET Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences Announces Option Grants to Directors, Officers, Employees and ConsultantsTORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - POET Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: POETF; TSX Venture: PTK) the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer and Photonic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
POET Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
17.03.21
POET Technologies Reports Significant Progress on Super Photonics Xiamen Joint Venture

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
8.315
POET – die Halbleiter-Revolution