Traffic Data March 2021

Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in Icelandair’s markets, like in previous months.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international flights in March was around 7,800 decreasing by 94% from March 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 4,300 and from Iceland around 3,300. The load factor was 27.7% compared to 61.9% in March 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of Boeing 757 aircraft, in order to increase cargo capacity, which in turn negatively impacts the load factor. The total capacity was 89% less than in March last year. On-time performance was 85% in March compared to 93% the year before.