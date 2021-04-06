 
checkAd

Traffic Data March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 23:54  |  57   |   |   

Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in Icelandair’s markets, like in previous months.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international flights in March was around 7,800 decreasing by 94% from March 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 4,300 and from Iceland around 3,300. The load factor was 27.7% compared to 61.9% in March 2020. It should be noted that in recent months, Icelandair has used Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of Boeing 757 aircraft, in order to increase cargo capacity, which in turn negatively impacts the load factor. The total capacity was 89% less than in March last year. On-time performance was 85% in March compared to 93% the year before.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 16,000 in March, which is an increase by 52% year-on-year. The total capacity increased by 36%. The load factor was 63.2%, compared to 56.9% the year before. Passengers travelling to and from Greenland are now categorized as passengers on international flights, following the completion of the integration of Icelandair and Air Iceland Connect in mid-March. Last years figures have been adjusted accordingly.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 30% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 36% from March 2020.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS MAR 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 7,817 -94% 24,552 -96%
Load Factor 27.7% -34.2 ppt 31.6% -39.8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 64.2 -89% 176.5 -92%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 17.8 -95% 55.8 -97%
Stage length (KM) 2,310 -22% 2,374 -20%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 85.0% -8.0 ppt 86.0% 5.0 ppt
         
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS MAR 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 16,176 52% 41,699 -5%
Load Factor 63.2% 6.4 ppt 63.0% -6.7 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 7.3 36% 19.0 5%
         
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS MAR 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours – Charter 1,104 -30% 3,224 -54%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 12,924 36% 33,694 12%

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


Icelandair Group hf. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Traffic Data March 2021 Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in Icelandair’s markets, like in previous months. The total number of Icelandair’s passengers on international flights in March was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Icelandair Group hf.: Results of the Annual General Meeting
10.03.21
Icelandair Group hf.: Updated Candidates for the Board of Directors at the AGM on 12 March 2021
10.03.21
Icelandair Group hf.: Sale and Leaseback of two Boeing 767-300ER aircraft
08.03.21
Traffic Data February 2021
08.03.21
Icelandair Group hf.: Registration for Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2021