Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.  Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JAEB LLC

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Person closely associated with Nicholas A. Botta, Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Public Shares (Shares A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

35.20 USD

156,250

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

156,250

35.20 USD

e)

Date of transaction

30 March 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Remarks: Nicholas A. Botta sold 156,250 Public Shares to JAEB LLC, to which he serves as trustee.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
 Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

