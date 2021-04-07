LGI Homes Reports Record Breaking March and First Quarter 2021 Home Closings and Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 1,147 homes in March 2021, up from 795 homes closed in March 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 44.3%. In addition, the Company announced record breaking quarterly home closings of 2,561 during the first quarter of 2021 compared to 1,835 home closings in the first quarter of 2020, a 39.6% increase year-over-year.

The Company plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes Earnings Conference Call or reference number 7574991.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

