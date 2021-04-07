 
checkAd

XOMA Prices $35 Million Offering of Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 01:02  |  77   |   |   

Depositary shares represent an interest in 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) (“XOMA” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 1,400,000 depositary shares at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share, raising gross proceeds of $35.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses.  Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the Company’s 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.  Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock underlying the depositary shares will be paid when declared by the Board at a fixed rate of 8.375% with liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share.

In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 200,000 depositary shares.  The offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company’s depositary shares are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ under the symbol “XOMAO” within 30 business days of the closing date of this offering, if approved.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund the segregated dividend account and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions of milestone and royalty rights associated with drug development programs with third-party funding.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., National Securities Corporation, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., and William Blair & Company are acting as joint book-runners for this offering.  Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Incapital LLC, and Northland Capital Markets are acting as co-managers.

The depositary shares will be offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).  The offering of these depositary shares will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement.  A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, Telephone: (703) 312-9580.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XOMA Prices $35 Million Offering of Depositary Shares Depositary shares represent an interest in 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred StockEMERYVILLE, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XOMA Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) (“XOMA” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration