Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) released the below standard form for notification of major holdings.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
|
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
X
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other (please specify) iii: Notifiable change in the categories of voting rights
|
X
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|
Name
|
William A. Ackman
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|
Name
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
|
29 March 2021
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
6 April 2021
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both in %
|
Total number of
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
10.39%
|
|
10.39%
|
41,444,970
|
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rights ix
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|
GG00BPFJTF46
|
27,376,889
|
14,068,081
|
6.86%
|
3.53%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
41,444,970
|
10.39%
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or cash
Settlement xii
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
|
X
|
Name xv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
William A. Ackman
|
6.86%
|
|
6.86%
|
|
|
|
|
William A. Ackman
|
|
|
|
WAFH LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
William A. Ackman
|
|
|
|
Liza Ackman UTMA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
William A. Ackman
|
|
|
|
Esiloe 2010 Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
William A. Ackman
|
|
|
|
Culy 2010 Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
William A. Ackman
|
|
|
|
Azil 2010 Trust
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|
11. Additional information xvi
|
See announcement “Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Notes Insider Transactions” on 1 April 2021. On 29 March 2021, William A. Ackman exercised previously purchased call options held by WAFH LLC referencing 14,000,000 PSH Public Shares.
|
Place of completion
|
United States
|
Date of completion
|
6 April 2021
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed‐ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.
Category: (PSH:InsiderTransactions)
Category: (PSH:InsiderTransactions)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406006178/en/
