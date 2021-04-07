 
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.  Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions

07.04.2021, 01:45  |  28   |   |   

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) released the below standard form for notification of major holdings.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

 

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify) iii: Notifiable change in the categories of voting rights

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

William A. Ackman

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

29 March 2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

6 April 2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)

% of voting rights
through financial
instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)

Total number of
voting rights held
in issuer
(8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.39%

 

10.39%

41,444,970

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GG00BPFJTF46

27,376,889

14,068,081

6.86%

3.53%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

41,444,970

10.39%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

William A. Ackman

6.86%

 

6.86%

 

 

 

 

William A. Ackman

 

 

 

WAFH LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

William A. Ackman

 

 

 

Liza Ackman UTMA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

William A. Ackman

 

 

 

Esiloe 2010 Trust

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

William A. Ackman

 

 

 

Culy 2010 Trust

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

William A. Ackman

 

 

 

Azil 2010 Trust

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional information xvi

See announcement “Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Notes Insider Transactions” on 1 April 2021. On 29 March 2021, William A. Ackman exercised previously purchased call options held by WAFH LLC referencing 14,000,000 PSH Public Shares.

Place of completion

United States

Date of completion

6 April 2021

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
 Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed‐ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

Category: (PSH:InsiderTransactions)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.  Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions Regulatory News: Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) released the below standard form for notification of major holdings. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the …

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
1
Pershing Square Holdings