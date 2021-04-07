IC Markets Surpasses USD 1 Trillion in Volume for March

SYDNEY, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yet another quarter of record-breaking growth for online trading company IC Markets announced its results for the first quarter of 2021. The retail trading firm reported a surge in trading volume across all asset classes.

According to IC Markets, 2021 sees their 2020 growth continuing, posting trading volumes of $2.84 Trillion for Q1 across all instruments, setting a record for the firm. The results follow last year's unprecedented growth across the global retail trading industry, with IC Markets reporting $9.32 trillion in trading volume for the year surpassing expectations.

Q1 2021 saw a rise of 19% over Q1 2020, with March alone recording $1.04 trillion in trading volume, the highest ever single month for IC Markets. The Q1 2021 results set the scene for what could be yet another record year for the company.

The outstanding performance is partly due to an increase in the number of clients and continued product diversification. The firm added more cryptocurrencies and share CFDs to its already comprehensive offering.

"Our focus has been on providing our customers with the best possible trading experience. By offering more choice, our clients can now diversify their portfolio into new asset classes," states IC Markets CEO Andrew Budzinski.

Since its inception, IC Markets has earned a reputation for delivering a high-performance trading experience that continues to draw a loyal following of online traders. The firm's growth strategy strives to provide a broader product offering and market-leading trading experience.

IC Markets

IC Markets, established in 2007, has grown to be the global multi-asset online trading platform leader. IC Markets online retail trading platform offers trading instruments, including currencies, stocks, commodities, futures, bonds, and digital assets.

