Laurentian Bank announces the election of its Directors

MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the “Bank”), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 5, 2021, have all been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

The 11 candidates nominated by management were elected as directors of the Bank: