Laurentian Bank announces the election of its Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 02:50  |  52   |   |   

MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the “Bank”), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 5, 2021, have all been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

The 11 candidates nominated by management were elected as directors of the Bank:

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld
Sonia Baxendale 13,339,239   88.66 % 1,706,370   11.34 %
Andrea Bolger 14,469,050   96.17 % 576,559   3.83 %
Michael T. Boychuk 14,306,037   95.08 % 739,572   4.92 %
Suzanne Gouin 14,880,282   98.90 % 165,327   1.10 %
Rania Llewellyn 13,336,121   88.64 % 1,709,488   11.36 %
David Morris 4,462,587   96.12 % 583,022   3.88 %
David Mowat 13,332,034   88.61 % 1,713,575   11.39 %
Michael Mueller 13,314,932   88.50 % 1,730,677   11.50 %
Michelle R. Savoy 13,732,915   91.28 % 1,312,694   8.72 %
Susan Wolburgh Jenah 13,322,825   88.55 % 1,722,784   11.45 %
Nicholas Zelenczuk 14,478,670   96.23 % 566,939   3.77 %

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be published shortly on https://lbcfg.ca/, and filed on SEDAR.

