Laurentian Bank announces the election of its Directors
MONTREAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) announces that the candidates nominated as directors of Laurentian Bank of Canada (the “Bank”), as identified in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 5, 2021, have all been elected. The election took place earlier today, during the Bank's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
The 11 candidates nominated by management were elected as directors of the Bank:
|Candidate
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Sonia Baxendale
|13,339,239
|88.66
|%
|1,706,370
|11.34
|%
|Andrea Bolger
|14,469,050
|96.17
|%
|576,559
|3.83
|%
|Michael T. Boychuk
|14,306,037
|95.08
|%
|739,572
|4.92
|%
|Suzanne Gouin
|14,880,282
|98.90
|%
|165,327
|1.10
|%
|Rania Llewellyn
|13,336,121
|88.64
|%
|1,709,488
|11.36
|%
|David Morris
|4,462,587
|96.12
|%
|583,022
|3.88
|%
|David Mowat
|13,332,034
|88.61
|%
|1,713,575
|11.39
|%
|Michael Mueller
|13,314,932
|88.50
|%
|1,730,677
|11.50
|%
|Michelle R. Savoy
|13,732,915
|91.28
|%
|1,312,694
|8.72
|%
|Susan Wolburgh Jenah
|13,322,825
|88.55
|%
|1,722,784
|11.45
|%
|Nicholas Zelenczuk
|14,478,670
|96.23
|%
|566,939
|3.77
|%
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank will be published shortly on https://lbcfg.ca/, and filed on SEDAR.
