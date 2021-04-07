Verint Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) today announced that it has agreed to sell $275 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (or up to $315 million in aggregate principal amount if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $250 million (or $287.5 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full).

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.25% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears, and will mature on April 15, 2026, unless repurchased or converted in accordance with their terms prior to that date. Upon conversion of the notes, Verint will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of notes to be converted and pay and/or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of Verint’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Verint’s common stock, at Verint’s election, in respect of the remainder, if any. Upon conversion, Verint currently intends to deliver shares of Verint’s common stock in respect of the remainder. The initial conversion rate of the notes will be 16.1092 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which is equal to a conversion price of approximately $62.08 per share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 32.5% to the $46.85 per share closing price of Verint’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 6, 2021.

Verint estimates the aggregate net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $267 million (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option), after deducting the initial purchaser discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Verint. Verint intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the costs of the capped call transactions described below. Verint intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the notes offering, together with the net proceeds from the issuance of $200.0 million of its Series B convertible preferred stock to an affiliate of Apax Partners that closed today, to repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its existing credit facility, to repay certain amounts owing under interest rate swap agreements and to repurchase approximately 1.06 million shares of its common stock, and the remainder is expected to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.