DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous GRENKE AG: GRENKE substantially increases contribution margin 2 in Q1 2021 and achieves 53.7% of new leasing business generated in strong prior-year quarter 07.04.2021 / 06:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- New leasing business in Q1 2021 reaches EUR 365.8 million (Q1 2020: EUR 681.3 million)

- Contribution margin 2 increases in Q1 2021 to 19.5% (Q1 2020: 18.2%)

- Focus on small ticket contracts leads to higher profitability

- Mean acquisition value per lease contract at EUR 7,434 (Q1 2020: EUR 9,005)

- Completion of audits by Mazars and KPMG expected in the coming weeks

- Publication of 2020 financial figures planned for April 30, 2021 - potentially before audit opinion is issued

Baden-Baden, April 7, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, generated new leasing business of EUR 365.8 million in Q1 2021, equalling 53.7% of the level in the strong prior-year quarter (Q1 2020: EUR 681.3 million). The new business development in Q1 2021 is a consequence of the weaker economy resulting from the corona pandemic as well as the result of the Company's successful focus on small ticket contracts, which generate higher contribution margins. The higher number of contracts also leads to broader risk diversification. New leasing business is defined as the total acquisition cost of all newly purchased leased assets.

"With our presence in the market, we are supporting SMEs with their investments, even in these difficult times. Although, as a result of the pandemic, we were not yet able to return to pre-corona levels in the first quarter of 2021, we did see rising applications in new leasing business in recent days. These have even exceeded the level reached in the final days of March 2020," commented Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, on the first quarter of 2021.